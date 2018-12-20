Overnight fire destroys house in Oak Bluff

No one was hurt after a fire burned a house to the ground in Oak Bluff overnight.

RCMP said they responded to the fire on Park Avenue at at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday.

READ MORE: Tree contact causes hydro pole fire, leaves 14,000 without power in Winnipeg, La Salle, Oak Bluff

When they got there, the house was fully engulfed and the RM of McDonald Fire Department was on scene to battle the blaze.

All people in the house managed to escape safely.

RCMP are investigating.

This morning at 1:20am, Headingley #rcmpmb received a report of a house fire on Park Ave in Oakbluff. The house was fully engulfed in flames. The RM of McDonald Fire Department was on scene fighting the blaze. All the occupants got out safely. RCMP continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/FNrZ3iobUy — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) December 20, 2018

WATCH: These are the Top 5 causes of house fires: Winnipeg fire investigator