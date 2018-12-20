Overnight fire destroys house in Oak Bluff
No one was hurt after a fire burned a house to the ground in Oak Bluff overnight.
RCMP said they responded to the fire on Park Avenue at at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday.
When they got there, the house was fully engulfed and the RM of McDonald Fire Department was on scene to battle the blaze.
All people in the house managed to escape safely.
RCMP are investigating.
