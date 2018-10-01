Tree contact causes hydro pole fire, 14,000 left without power in Winnipeg, La Salle, Oak Bluff

Manitoba Hydro says about 14,000 customers were in the dark Monday afternoon, and a downed power line was the cause.

The power utility posted on social media that there were several outages in south Winnipeg, spreading down to La Salle, parts of St. Adolphe and Oak Bluff.

The outage map has been expanded with outages in South St. Vital, La Salle, Oak Bluff, and parts of St. Adolphe. Again, crews are en route to restore power, and we will update you with a restoration time and cause when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/5XGjv2gX3C — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 1, 2018

They later said they had received reports of downed power lines in Oak Bluff, which they later clarified was due to a pole fire after a tree contacted a line. Power was expected to be restored late in the afternoon.

#mboutage A pole fire caused by tree contact took out a major line near Oak Bluff. Crews are working on getting the power up and running. Most people should have power restored sometime around 3, while those in the La Salle area will see a restoration time around 4 💡 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) October 1, 2018

A power outage earlier in the day saw people in Charleswood and students at Red River College’s Notre Dame campus without power. Students were sent home for the day.