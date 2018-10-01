Tree contact causes hydro pole fire, 14,000 left without power in Winnipeg, La Salle, Oak Bluff
Manitoba Hydro says about 14,000 customers were in the dark Monday afternoon, and a downed power line was the cause.
The power utility posted on social media that there were several outages in south Winnipeg, spreading down to La Salle, parts of St. Adolphe and Oak Bluff.
They later said they had received reports of downed power lines in Oak Bluff, which they later clarified was due to a pole fire after a tree contacted a line. Power was expected to be restored late in the afternoon.
A power outage earlier in the day saw people in Charleswood and students at Red River College’s Notre Dame campus without power. Students were sent home for the day.
