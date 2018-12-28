What to do in Kingston for New Year’s Eve

With 2019 fast approaching, do you have your New Year’s Eve plans yet? If not, Kingston has plenty to offer for those who want to ring in the new year quietly, with the family or in style.

Check out the list below to plan your New Year’s Eve in Kingston.

READ MORE: Making New Year’s resolutions? Chances are, you’re doing them wrong

K-Town Countdown

The City of Kingston will be hosting the K-Town Countdown at the Leon’s Centre on the evening of Dec. 31. The event begins at 5 p.m. and concludes at 9 p.m. with a fireworks display in Confederation Basin.

Festivities are taking place inside and outside the Leon’s Center. Inside, there will be a Mad Science interactive event, a ventriloquist show and music. There will also be a skate party at the arena, so don’t forget to bring your skates!

Skating at the Springer Market Square rink will be open until 11 p.m., weather permitting.

WATCH: NYE hair ideas that won’t break the bank

A burger New Year’s bash

Harper’s Burger Bar is hosting a kid’s New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. There, kids can munch on a burger while they watch movies in the restaurant and celebrate the new year with a balloon drop.

NYE 2019 Masquerade Ball

Holiday Country Manor is hosting its annual New Year’s Eve party. This year’s masquerade ball will feature DJ SoundOnSound Productions. The event runs from 8 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Here’s a health checklist to start your new year right

Black-and-White Ball

BluMartini is throwing a black-and-white ball on New Year’s Eve. You can go for a fancy dinner first or skip the food and show up just for the music and dancing. The event runs from 8 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the holiday Country Manor.

Spearhead Brewing Company Burlesque show

Thank you to @CKWS_TV for having BonBon Bombay on to chat about our upcoming New Years Eve Burlesque show! Tickets are moving quickly, get your tickets now to avoid #FOMO https://t.co/EgYrjlFzNLhttps://t.co/8RwE2XT10H pic.twitter.com/vdLRAX0Qi6 — Spearhead Brewing (@SpearheadBeer) December 19, 2018

Spearhead is doing something different for New Year’s — a Burlesque show. Spearhead will have cocktails from BonBon Bombay and food from Caper’s Custom Catering. There will also be a red carpet laid out for guests who want to have their picture taken while they’re dressed to the nines for New Year’s Eve. The event runs at the brewery from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Comedy night at Don Cherry’s

Mike Dambra and friends will be on stage at Don Cherry’s, ringing in the new year with some laughs. Tickets are $55 and include a meal. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Outlander Hogmanay

Are you a fan of the series Outlander? If so, the Kingston Hogmanay (a Scottish New Year celebration) will be right up your alley. The Renaissance Event Venue will be decked out like it’s the 1830s for a banquet featuring food seen in the first three seasons of the popular show. There will also be live music from the Celtic Kitchen Party. Cocktails start at 7 p.m. and dinner starts at 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Kitchener hospital provides sobering tips for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Going out to the club (or bar)

If you don’t feel like going to a big party but still want to go out on the town, you could do a little bar hopping or hunker down at your favourite spot until midnight.

Musiikki Cafe will be running their regular Monday Jazz night at Musiikki. Live music starts at 7 p.m.

Raxx Bar and Grill will be celebrating New Year’s Eve with the live music, and of course, pool from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Red House will have DJ LK and DJ Haircut for a dance party. The tickets are just over $16 and include a free glass of bubbly.

The Mansion is providing music and midnight drinks for all of those who show up to celebrate the new year.

Tir Nan Og is inviting the public, with no cover and no tickets, to celebrate the coming of the new year. Live music, finger food and free sparkling wine will be on hand.

The Merchant Tap House will be hosting two bands on New Year’s Eve, The Kings of the Cold followed by the ToneKats, and the bonus is that the proceeds go to Joe’s MILL, a musical instrument-lending library. The show begins at 9:30 p.m. — Kings of the Cold will play until 11 p.m. and the ToneKats start right before midnight. Tickets are $20.

WATCH: The Merchant Tap House gets ready to host a NYE concert fundraiser