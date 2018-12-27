Kitchener hospital provides sobering tips for New Year’s Eve celebrations

As we are getting close to ringing in the New Year, Kitchener’s Grand River Hospital (GRH) has provided some excellent tips to party with those who no longer partake in alcohol.

“It can be difficult at times for people taking part in celebrations if they have recovered from an addiction. Others who choose not to drink alcohol may feel uncomfortable when people around them are having alcohol,” Aaron Argenti, a concurrent disorders specialist in GRH’s mental health and addictions program, said in a statement.

“Hosts and guests can work together to make sure everyone feels welcome at New Year’s celebrations.”

If you are throwing a shindig, the Kitchener hospital suggests that you make certain to stock non-alcoholic beverages of choice for your friends who choose not to imbibe.

A good host should also avoid passing along loud congratulations for their decision to not drink. It might make their non-drinking guests feel uncomfortable.

Another suggestion is to have beverages which can be consumed with or without alcohol so guests need not explain their drink of choice. A tasty bowl of punch might be one option worth considering.

While many hosts will be as thoughtful as they can, Grand River Hospital also notes that there are also ways that guests can be prepared as well.

The hospital states that if you are in recovery from alcohol addiction, bring a trusted friend along who is aware and will provide support and an early exit if need be. Also, be prepared with an alternate plan to get home if you are carpooling.

Make sure to bring your own drink of choice along if you are uncertain it will be available and make certain to have it in hand at all times.

Practice saying “no” beforehand if you are not looking to drink alcohol.

“If someone feels unsafe or triggered going to an event, it’s OK for them to say ‘no’ and put their own safety and well-being first,” Argenti said.

“I hear from clients who had a slip over the holidays that they knew they shouldn’t go but didn’t feel like they could say ‘no’ as they felt expected to go by their family, friends or loved ones.”