Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2018 in Waterloo region

There are just a couple weeks left before it is time to ring in the new year.

Many of the communities throughout Waterloo region are offering family-friendly events during the day, although Kitchener is the only one that will offer a countdown on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s a roundup of civic events offered throughout the region on Dec. 31.

New Year’s Eve in Cambridge

There will be a load of free activities at Hespeler Arena, which is located at 640 Ellis Rd.

The free entertainment will include ice skating, a photo booth, games and live entertainment courtesy of Bob Cates’ Comedy in Motion.

The arena will open at 4:45 p.m. with the event scheduled from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

New Year’s Eve in Kitchener

The city will hold its event down at Kitchener City Hall on King Street.

There will be a host of entertainment opportunities for the whole family on Dec. 31 beginning at 6 p.m.

Next year will mark the 35th anniversary of Ghostbusters, and the iconic film will serve as a special theme for this year’s event.

Residents will have an opportunity to snap a picture with a replica of the Ghostbusters vehicle, and the decorations may somehow include the iconic Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

There will also be a retro arcade and a console gaming exhibit.

People are also encouraged to dress up in their best cosplay for a visit to the popular comic and collectible marketplace.

There will also be crafts for the kids and free ice skating on the rink at Carl Zehr Square.

At 10 p.m., Clean SL8 takes the stage to provide music until the big countdown to midnight.

New Year’s Eve in Waterloo

In Waterloo, residents will get an opportunity to hit the ice for free with a skate at RIM Park between 4 p.m. and 5:50 p.m.

Afterwards, they can head over to Waterloo Square for children’s activities and entertainment between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

The event will come to a close with an early countdown to the new year.

New Year’s Eve in Wellesley

There will be skating parties held at the arenas in St. Clements and Wellesley on Dec. 31.

Both parties will feature skating, face painting, refreshments and a live performance from children’s entertainer Erick Traplin.

The countdown to the new year will begin at 3:45 p.m.