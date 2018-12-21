Tuesday Morning Ladies continue a Kingston 10-pin bowling tradition

It’s played in 90 countries by more than one hundred million participants. We’re talking about bowling.

And according to some people in Kingston, the sport is on the rise. The Tuesday Morning Ladies 10-pin league at Cloverleaf Lanes is a good example.

The league itself has been around for 30-plus years, with hopefully no stopping in sight. Joyce Salt, the league’s president, says there are about 50 ladies playing in teams of three.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Salt said. “Sometimes I wonder if it’s fun, especially if I don’t get any pins down, but the majority of the time it is fun.

“And it’s good exercise. It’s good for your arms, it’s good for your legs and you get to know a lot of beautiful, beautiful people.”

Salt has held the title of league president for the past half dozen years and can’t wait for Tuesday’s game to come. Tim Dunn, the manager of the Princess Street bowling alley, says the ladies are fun to have around, remarking that it helps when you really enjoy the game the way they do.

“You hear about bowling centres closing. A lot of times there’s condos going up, depending on the area — especially in Toronto,” Dunn said. “But right now its pretty steady, depending on the clientele you have and the people that you have that really enjoy it.

“It’s actually fun to do.”

The Tuesday Morning Ladies league runs from September through to the end of April.