Academy Lanes strikes gold with new location

Winnipeg’s storied bowling alley will look quite different when it reopens this summer.

First off, there’s a name change – Academy Lanes will be no longer come July, and instead, bowling fans will be flocking to Uptown Alley.

“Uptown is the building that we’ve been in since the beginning, so we wanted to take some of our history and combine it with our future so we created the Uptown Alley brand so we won’t forget where we came from,” president Todd Britton said.

The business is moving to 1301 St. Matthews Ave in St. James, and it’s going to be much bigger than the original River Heights iteration.

“We’re going to be able to double our size and not only move our business but upgrade our business and kind of take it to the next level,” Britton said.

“Rather than just being a traditional bowling centre, the new location’s going to have laser tag, a redemption arcade, a restaurant and lounge, so it’s going to be a full blown family entertainment centre.”

The plan is to be open with full service sometime in early July.

He noted the construction is made easier by the fact that a fair bit of the square footage is bowling lanes, which don’t require too much updating.

“We’re pretty excited — we’ve got lots of work ahead of us — but we’ve done a lot to get to this point, so we’re really excited about what’s going to be happening,” Britton said.