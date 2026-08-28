Winnipeg Blue Bombers offence shines in upset win over league-leading Alouettes

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There was one offence that was dominant on Friday night in Winnipeg and it wasn’t the league’s top-ranked unit from Montreal.

Instead, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers offence had its best game of the season, leading the Blue and Gold to a 44-28 win in front of a sold-out crowd at Princess Auto Stadium.

Coming into Friday, the Bombers averaged 345 yards per game, the third-lowest total in the league while the Alouettes 454.3 yards per game was the highest in the CFL.

But it was the Winnipeg offence looking unstoppable, picking up 450 yards, while the Winnipeg defence held the Alouettes to 284 yards, despite a four-touchdown performance from Alouettes QB Davis Alexander.

Bombers QB Zach Collaros turned back the clock after what’s been an up-and-down season for him, throwing for 324 yards and two touchdowns with receiver Ontaria Wilson catching both of those and recording 114 yards.

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Brady Oliveira also had another effective night, rushing for 106 yards on 16 carries.

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The win moves the Bombers to 6-5 and back into sole possession of third place in the CFL’s West Division, while the Alouettes dropped to 9-2.

The teams went blow-for-blow in the first half with only three combined punts and more than 400 yards of offence combined.

Both teams picked up touchdowns in the first quarter, a one-yard sneak for Bombers QB Bryce Perkins on the game’s first possession, and a 13-yard touchdown catch from the CFL’s leading receiver Tyson Philpot.

The teams then doubled their touchdown totals in the second quarter with Oliveira and Wilson finding the endzone for Winnipeg and Tyler Snead catching two majors for the Als.

A Sergio Castillo 51-yard field goal was the only non-touchdown scoring play, and the Bombers led by three at the half, but it could have been more had Bombers receiver Tommy Nield not fumbled at the one-yard line in the last minute of the half.

The Bombers special teams came up clutch early in the third quarter as Tanner Cadwallader blocked a punt and it was recovered at the Montreal one-yard line. Perkins would punch in his second touchdown of the game a few plays later to put the Bombers up by 10.

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Two Castillo field-goals gave the Bombers a 16-point lead for the second straight week, but unlike last week’s loss in Edmonton, Winnipeg wouldn’t relinquish it this time as Wilson added his second touchdown grab in the fourth quarter.

Snead would add this third receiving touchdown of the game in garbage time to make the final score a little more respectable.

The Bombers next game goes in Regina next Sunday where they’ll take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Labour Day Classic.