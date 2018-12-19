Delay on George Massey Tunnel project directly impacting Richmond businesses

The plans for the George Massey Tunnel are going back to the drawing board and there’s mixed feelings, with one company saying it puts them into a difficult position.

Chair of Richmond Chamber of Commerce Barbara Tinson says the delay is discouraging.

“It never occurred to us that they were actually just going to recommend another review,” Tinson said. “So we’re really disappointed that there’s no urgency to this.”

READ MORE: Political reactions to Massey Tunnel report, new Pattullo Bridge

London Drugs head office and distribution centre is located in the city of Richmond, and President and Chief Operating Officer Clint Mahlman said congestion is very heavy.

“Many of our employees report that at certain times a day, it can take 45 minutes to move one kilometer out of the industrial part we’re in,” said Mahlman, speaking on CKNW’s The Simi Sara Show with guest host Jill Bennett.

Mahlman said that with the slow down, and with traffic not letting up in the area, they’re considering all options — even the possibility of moving their headquarters.

“Unfortunately we’ve been patient for many, many years,” Mahlman said. “But there comes a point where the patience is at its breaking point for both our employees and our suppliers and we have to look at alternatives.”

READ MORE: Liberal MLA demands decision on congested Massey tunnel crossing

Mahlman said possibly moving is not something they take lightly.

On Monday, the provincial government released a review suggesting the George Massey Tunnel should be replaced, but not with a 10-lane bridge.

The province will now be looking at new alternatives.