Nuttall and Korody, couple accused in Victoria legislature bomb plot, remain free after B.C. Court of Appeal ruling

The BC Court of Appeal has unanimously dismissed the Crown’s appeal of the 2016 decision to overturn the guilty verdicts of John Nuttall and Amanda Korody—but did find the trial judge erred in certain rulings.

They found the abuse of process findings still stand, however. A stay of proceedings has been ordered and Nuttall and Korody remain free on bail.

Crown has 60 days to appeal the decision—but it’s unlikely they will do so, as the decision was unanimous.

Nuttall and Korody were arrested on Canada Day 2013. Two years later, they were found guilty of planting pressure-cooker bombs on the legislature lawn.

Globalnews.ca coverage of the Nuttall-Korody case

Nuttall and Korody case: Crown appeals ruling in terrorist plot 01:32 Nuttall and Korody case: Crown appeals ruling in terrorist plot 02:02 Is the ‘Mr. Big’ police technique still a valid move? 02:34 Reaction to release of John Nuttall and Amanda Korody 02:08 Overturning a conviction raises many questions 01:47 Day two of Crown appeal of Victoria terror plot acquittal

That verdict was thrown out after a Supreme Court justice ruled they were entrapped by RCMP.

The judge said police used deceit and veiled threats to engineer the bomb plot.

At an appeal hearing in January, Crown argued that Justice Catherine Bruce had no basis to conclude the RCMP manipulated the pair into planting explosive devices around the legislature.

— With files from The Canadian Press