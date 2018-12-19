Mission teen in serious condition after late-night stabbing

A Mission teen is in hospital with serious injuries after a brutal attack on Tuesday night.

The teen was stabbed several times — including in his eye and arms — by a group wearing masks on 14th Avenue near Cedar Street around 9 p.m.

He was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital where he underwent surgery overnight.

So far no arrests have been made.