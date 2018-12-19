Mission teen in serious condition after late-night stabbing
A A
A Mission teen is in hospital with serious injuries after a brutal attack on Tuesday night.
The teen was stabbed several times — including in his eye and arms — by a group wearing masks on 14th Avenue near Cedar Street around 9 p.m.
READ MORE: Man found shot to death in pickup truck in Mission identified as Varinderpal Gill
He was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital where he underwent surgery overnight.
So far no arrests have been made.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.