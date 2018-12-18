Arrest made in Princeton counterfeit money ring

A police vehicle was damaged and a police dog was used to track down a man accused of circulating counterfeit American money, Princeton RCMP said on Tuesday.

According to police, a 49-year-old Vancouver Island man was arrested last week following reports of fake American $20 and $50 bills being spent in Princeton two weeks ago. Police said a group of four individuals were buying small items with the counterfeit bills and received Canadian change, or they purchased big-ticket items with the funny money, then returned the items for Canadian money.

READ MORE: Beware of counterfeit U.S. money: Princeton RCMP

The suspects were said to be driving a Ford Windstar or Freestar minivan, aqua or green-blue in colour.

Last week, on Wednesday, December 12th, police said they located a suspect vehicle in Coalmont, a tiny town located about 18 kilometres northwest of Princeton. The suspect vehicle fled into an isolated and secluded mountainous area, with RCMP members from Princeton and Merritt, plus police dog services, containing the area for an attempted arrest.

The vehicle was located, but the driver tried to evade capture and rammed a police vehicle before getting high centered. The driver fled on foot, and tried hiding along a river bank, but was tracked down by the police dog team.

READ MORE: Counterfeit cash discovered in Dunnville

The man was arrested and was charged with assaulting a police officer and flight from police. RCMP added that a search warrant was prepared and executed for a travel trailer that belonged to the accused. The man appeared in court last Friday and was released with several conditions.

Police state that the accused is believed to be one of the four persons involved and that the group is from Vancouver Island.