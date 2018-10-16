Counterfeit cash discovered in Dunnville

The OPP is investigating after counterfeit American money was used at two businesses in Dunnville.

Police say on several occasions in September, at least two men attempted to use a fake $50 bills to make a purchase at several businesses in the area, including one on Broad Street and another on Queen Street.

In each case, police say the suspects fled the scene in a red Oldsmobile Alero.

The OPP have obtained photos of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.