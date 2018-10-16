Counterfeit cash discovered in Dunnville

The OPP is investigating after counterfeit American money was used at two businesses in Dunnville.
READ MORE: Woman chased, man stabbed, suspect arrested in Hamilton
Police say on several occasions in September, at least two men attempted to use a fake $50 bills to make a purchase at several businesses in the area, including one on Broad Street and another on Queen Street.
In each case, police say the suspects fled the scene in a red Oldsmobile Alero.
READ MORE: Family dispute involving firearm in Dunnville
The OPP have obtained photos of the suspects involved.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.