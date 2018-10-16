Canada
October 16, 2018 2:28 pm

Counterfeit cash discovered in Dunnville

By Reporter  900 CHML
Police are searching for suspects after counterfeit cash was used in Dunnville.

Haldimand County OPP
The OPP is investigating after counterfeit American money was used at two businesses in Dunnville.

Police say on several occasions in September, at least two men attempted to use a fake $50 bills to make a purchase at several businesses in the area, including one on Broad Street and another on Queen Street.

In each case, police say the suspects fled the scene in a red Oldsmobile Alero.

The OPP have obtained photos of the suspects involved.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

