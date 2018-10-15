Woman chased, man stabbed, suspect arrested in Hamilton
A 20-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing in Hamilton.
Police say the suspect got into a verbal confrontation with two men on Main Street near Norfolk around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, before he chased a woman into the street.
She was able to get into a passing car and lock the doors.
Afterwards, police say the man stabbed another man in the leg and was subdued by witnesses until officers arrived.
A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accused is now facing several assault and weapons charges.
