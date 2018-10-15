Canada
October 15, 2018 4:25 pm

Woman chased, man stabbed, suspect arrested in Hamilton

By Reporter  Global News

A man was arrested after a stabbing in Hamilton.

Files / Global News
A A

A 20-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing in Hamilton.

READ MORE: Father, 11-month-old son missing in Burlington found safe near Ottawa: police

Police say the suspect got into a verbal confrontation with two men on Main Street near Norfolk around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, before he chased a woman into the street.

She was able to get into a passing car and lock the doors.

Afterwards, police say the man stabbed another man in the leg and was subdued by witnesses until officers arrived.

READ MORE: Stoney Creek woman charged with stunt driving

A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused is now facing several assault and weapons charges.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Accused
Arrest
Chase
Crime
HamOnt
Knife
Main
Norfolk
Stabbing
Suspect
WOMAN

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News