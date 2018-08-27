Canada
August 27, 2018 11:04 am

Family dispute involving firearm in Dunnville

By Reporter  Global News

Dunnville man arrested after family dispute involving firearm.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
A A

A 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a family dispute in Dunnville.

READ MORE: Buck-a-beer comes into effect in Ontario

On Friday, police were called to a home on Haldimand-Dunnville Townline Road, where a distraught man had discharged a firearm and caused damage inside the home during a domestic dispute.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team attended the scene to secure the area and the man was arrested.

No one was injured.

READ MORE: Dunnville woman scratches her way to $1 million

The accused is now facing multiple firearms related offences, as well as charges of assault, failing to comply with a recognizance, and mischief under $5,000.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Charges
County
Damage
Dispute
Domestic
Dunnville
Family
Firearm
haldimand
HamOnt
OPP
Property

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News