Family dispute involving firearm in Dunnville

A 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a family dispute in Dunnville.

READ MORE: Buck-a-beer comes into effect in Ontario

On Friday, police were called to a home on Haldimand-Dunnville Townline Road, where a distraught man had discharged a firearm and caused damage inside the home during a domestic dispute.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team attended the scene to secure the area and the man was arrested.

No one was injured.

READ MORE: Dunnville woman scratches her way to $1 million

The accused is now facing multiple firearms related offences, as well as charges of assault, failing to comply with a recognizance, and mischief under $5,000.