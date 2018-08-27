Family dispute involving firearm in Dunnville
A 34-year-old man is facing several charges after a family dispute in Dunnville.
On Friday, police were called to a home on Haldimand-Dunnville Townline Road, where a distraught man had discharged a firearm and caused damage inside the home during a domestic dispute.
Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team attended the scene to secure the area and the man was arrested.
No one was injured.
The accused is now facing multiple firearms related offences, as well as charges of assault, failing to comply with a recognizance, and mischief under $5,000.
