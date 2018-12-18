MPs question N.B. government’s decision to cancel big-ticket infrastructure projects

An emergency meeting was held in Richibucto, N.B., on Tuesday to address the provincial government’s decision to scrap $260-million worth of big-ticket infrastructure projects in the province.

Delayed upgrades to Route 11 were front and centre at the meeting. The highway is in need of expansion and a major facelift, according to those who live along the corridor.

“In 21 years or 20 years, there [have] been over 20 people dead on that road and that’s one of the reasons we felt it was important,” said Richibucto Mayor Roger Doiron.

The highway is one of the busiest in the province, connecting both the north and south. The previous government put more than $180 million into twining two sections of Route 11. Work has already begun on the project, with some sections nearing completion.

The federal government partnered with the province to help improve the flow of people and goods, until last week when the province announced cuts to the capital budget.

“In the case of these joint-funding projects, normally if you pay 50 per cent of the bill, you don’t have 100 per cent of the decision-making authority. That’s perhaps what’s different in Mr. Higgs’ (Premier Blaine Higgs) mind,” said local MP Dominic LeBlanc.

The cuts shelved two sections of the project between Cocagne and Little Bouctouche Rivers, as well as a section between Glenwood and Miramichi.

“To put the project on hold puts in peril all of what the negotiations that were held previously, all of that can go up in smoke,” said Liberal MLA Beniot Bourque.

“To me, it’s very, very worrisome.”

What’s cause for concern is the loss of federal dollars, which are matched 50 cents on the dollar. If New Brunswick doesn’t take advantage of that money, it will be returned to the federal government and disbursed to other provinces that intend on actually using the dollars.

“There are other priorities across the country that are urgently looking for this kind of investment. That’s what’s to me what’s irresponsible about this decision,” said LeBlanc.

In the meantime, the premier has committed to balancing the budget by March 2020, at whatever cost that may be. In the north, it’s the main artery that connects Moncton to Miramichi, and all the towns in between.