Suspect in Salmon Arm attempted robbery still at large

A man is still at large after an attempted robbery in Salmon Arm and ensuing police hunt on Monday.

According to Salmon Arm RCMP, two suspects tried to rob a delivery driver near the intersection of Hudson Avenue and 4th Street at approximately 10:45 a.m. Police say the suspects used pepper spray on a delivery driver who was in the process of dropping off parcels, then fled in a vehicle.

“A description of that vehicle was broadcast to the surrounding detachments,” Salmon Arm RCMP Sgt. Scott Lachapelle told Global News. “And that’s what led to the incident in Enderby.”

Police chased a white Ford pickup truck as it travelled southbound on Highway 97A. RCMP say the truck crashed into a total of seven vehicles – four police vehicles and three civilian vehicles — during the chase, causing significant damage. The truck eventually turned onto Jack Pine Road, with the road coming to an end and the two suspects fleeing the truck on foot.

Air support and dog services were called in, with one suspect being caught. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said police service dog Cain and his handler brought the one suspect in.

Lachapelle said recommended charges were sent to crown for consideration.

The other suspect is still at large.

Meanwhile, the delivery driver was treated at a nearby hospital and was released. The driver works for a private delivery company, and police say it’s unknown if any parcels were stolen or are missing.

“We suspect that [the attempted robbery was] in order to take something,” said Lachapelle, “but we don’t know if anything was taken or what their intention was, specficially.”