3 girls arrested following string of early-evening attempted robberies in Halifax

Three girls were arrested after Halifax police received three reports of attempted robberies Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery at Morris and Queen streets.

Police say a 19-year-old woman and 22-year-old woman were approached by three girls while walking in the area. The suspects attempted to take the women’s purses, according to police, and the victims were allegedly assaulted after refusing to hand over their items.

Officers believe one of the suspects had a knife.

The two women were able to get away and the suspects fled on foot, police say.

A short time later, officers received a call from a 21-year-old woman who claimed she was approached by three people wearing bandanas near Morris and Birmingham streets. She was able to get into her car and drive away.

Police then received a third report, this time from a 24-year-old woman who claimed three girls collectively tried to take her belongings.

That woman was also allegedly assaulted and able to get away and call police.

The three girls were arrested shortly after the third attempted robbery.

Police are now asking to speak with two male witnesses who intervened during the first robbery at Morris and Queen streets.

Anyone with information on Monday night’s incidents is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.