Crime
December 18, 2018 2:10 pm
Updated: December 18, 2018 2:11 pm

Over $10,000 worth of laptops stolen from Cole Harbour business: RCMP

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax RCMP say the robbery at a business along Cole Harbour Road happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

File / Global News
A A

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a case in which about 20 laptops valued at over $10,000 were stolen from a business in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP say the robbery along Cole Harbour Road happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Cole Harbour man facing 2 dozen charges as part of human trafficking investigation

Officers arrived at the business to find the front door smashed and several laptops stolen.

Police say their forensics team is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cole Harbour
Cole Harbour Road
Crime
Crime Stoppers
Halifax
Halifax District RCMP
Halifax RCMP
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia RCMP
Police
RCMP
Robbery
stolen laptops

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News