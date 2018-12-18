Over $10,000 worth of laptops stolen from Cole Harbour business: RCMP

Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a case in which about 20 laptops valued at over $10,000 were stolen from a business in Cole Harbour, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP say the robbery along Cole Harbour Road happened around 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived at the business to find the front door smashed and several laptops stolen.

Police say their forensics team is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.