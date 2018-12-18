N.B. man facing several charges following public disturbance during Santa Claus parade

A 45-year-old man has been charged after allegedly causing a disturbance during a Santa Claus parade in Tracadie, N.B.

The incident happened on the evening of Dec. 16.

RCMP say a man caused a public disturbance, starting in a coffee shop and continuing outside. Police note the incident happened during the local Christmas parade.

The suspect was arrested and appeared in Tracadie Provincial Court the next day.

Paul-Émile Kelly was charged with three counts of uttering threats to a police officer, one count of resisting arrest and two counts of breach of an undertaking.

He was released on conditions and is scheduled back in court on Jan. 23, 2019, to enter a plea.