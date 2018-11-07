Teen arrested in connection to threats that closed 18 N.B. schools on Halloween

Police in Edmundston, N.B., have arrested a teenager in connection to threats that closed New Brunswick schools on Halloween and “caused a lot of anguish in the community.”

The Edmundston Police Force say the 15-year-old, whose name cannot be revealed under Canada’s Youth Criminal Justice Act, made two threatening calls that led to the closure of all schools in the District scolaire francophone du Nord-Ouest (DSFNO).

Both calls turned out to be hoaxes.

Luc Caron, executive director of DSFNO, issued a statement on Thursday thanking police and all of the other organizations which took part in the investigation.

“Although relieved, I am sad that it is a minor who is involved,” said Caron.

“This is certainly not the path that an educator or family wants to see a young person take and we hope that he will receive the necessary help.”

The teen appeared before the Youth Justice Court on Wednesday where he faced two charges of criminal acts of public mischief.

He has since been released on the condition that he not use electronic equipment to access the internet and to return all of his electronic devices, including cellphone, computer and tablet, to the Edmundston Police Force.

The 15-year-old will return to court on Dec. 5 to enter a plea.