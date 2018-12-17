Parts of western Alberta brace for snow, wind as Environment Canada issues warnings

Parts of western Alberta can expect to be walloped by a blast of winter-like weather on Tuesday as Environment Canada issued both wind and snowfall warnings for various areas in the region.

In southwestern Alberta, the weather agency is warning that strong winds are expected to intensify overnight, and by Tuesday morning, “wind gusts may approach 120 km/h, especially in the Crowsnest Pass and Cardston areas.”

“The wind gusts will be slightly less in the Claresholm and Kananaskis regions,” Environment Canada said on its website, adding the winds are expected to diminish on Tuesday afternoon.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” the weather agency warned.

People in Banff National Park and Jasper National Park should expect somewhere between 10 and 20 centimetres of snow to fall in that area by Tuesday night. The mountain parks were among the western Alberta areas for which Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on Monday afternoon.

“Snow will begin tonight near midnight and end tomorrow evening,” the weather agency said. “Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

“Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

