Boxing Day 2018: The best deals across Canada

We’re not done with the season of shopping just yet. Boxing Day is on Dec. 26, but several stores across the country have already started announcing their deals.

A day known for additional discounts, Boxing Day often means lineups in the wee hours of the morning or loading up your cart with items and coupons online.

According to a recent survey from cashback website Ebates.ca, nearly half of Canadians plan to shop on Boxing Day this year.

The survey also found 34 per cent will be shopping for themselves and the most desired items include clothing, accessories and electronics.

Global News put together a list of some of the best Boxing Day deals so far (some are exclusive), in fashion and beauty, electronics, travel and home.

This list will be updated as we find new deals. Happy shopping!

Fashion and Beauty

Guess: The fashion brand is offering 40 per cent off regular priced items and clearance items between Dec. 26 and Dec. 27.

Koda Nivoli: The Canadian luxury accessory line is offering 50 per cent off until Dec. 31. Use the code XMAS50OFF.

Tiger of Sweden: Up to 50 per cent off on Dec. 26 (in-store only) and up to 50 per cent off online (and in-store) at Tiger of Sweden Montreal.

MEC: Discounts on several items including selected men’s vests (now $59), men’s jackets (now $119), and women’s jackets (now $109).

New Balance: Shoppers who spend $100 will get a free wireless speaker.



Tissot passport holder

Tissot: Shoppers get a free Tissot passport holder upon purchase on Dec. 26.

MyLBD: The entire collection of little black dresses will be on sale for $99 on Dec. 26. Free shipping is included.

BITE Beauty: Free three-piece gift with any $50 purchase. Each gift includes a mini multi-stick in “rose pearl,” mirror and makeup bag.

Timex: The site will offer 30 per cent off on all watches, plus free shipping.

Real Sports Apparel: The site will offer 20 per cent off with free shipping (in North America) on Dec. 26. Must spend at least $100+. In-store, find up to 40 per cent off in selected styles until Jan. 6.

Lise Watier: The site will offer 20 per cent off selected items and free shipping on Boxing Day.

Lace.ca: The lingerie retailer is offering 40 per cent off everything online on Dec. 26.

Technology

Amazon Canada: Amazon has a long list of Boxing Day deals, many of them in the tech department. This year, the site will offer up to $150 off and a free Echo Show with every purchase of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, S9 or S9+. There are also deals on Sennheiser Open-Back headphones (38 per cent off), Edifier Bookshelf speakers (30 per cent off) and select Philips Sonicare DiamondClean rechargeable electric toothbrushes (32 per cent off).

Best Buy Canada: Boxing Day deals at Best Buy have already started, some highlights this year include $1,200 off the LG 75″ 4K HDR Smart LED TV ($1,199.99), $100 off the Dyson V10 Motorhead Cordless Stick vacuum ($499.99), and $900 off the Onkyo TX-RZ820 7.2 Channel Network AV 4k Receiver $699.99).

PlayStation Canada: From Dec. 21, to Dec. 31, PlayStation is offering customers the VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission and Moss Bundle for $249.99 (from $379.99) and the VR Borderlands 2 VR and Beat Saber Bundle for $319.99 (from $499.99)

Google: The Google store is currently offering the Google Pixel 3 for $799 ($200 off) and the Google Pixel 3 XL for $879 ($250 off).

Home

National Mattress: No tax and free delivery on all orders in-store and online.

Good Food: The meal kit is offering five free meals in your first basket from Dec. 22 to Dec. 31. Use the coupon code BOXING2018.



STRANDMON chair from Ikea



Ikea Canada: Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 6, shoppers can expect up to 50 per cent off on selected items, as well as an extra 10 per cent off sale prices for Ikea Family members. Some items include HEMNES coffee table (from $179 to $99), STRANDMON wing chair Skiftebo light ($299 to $179) and the YPPERLIG loveseat Orrsta black ($399 to $199).

DavidsTea: Up to 50 per cent off selected items on Dec. 25 online and Dec. 26 and in-store.

Travel

Aeroplan: Aeroplan members can enjoy a number of deals from Dec. 20 to 31, including earning 100 per cent bonus Aeroplan Miles for every eligible round trip on all flights within Canada, and between Canada and the United States, and sun destinations (this deal is only valid Dec. 21 and Dec. 22).

Expedia: On Dec. 26, Expedia will offer a 30 per cent off coupon for selected hotels at 9 a.m. EST.

Skyscanner: The travel search engine’s deals are already live, including deals from various airlines and promo codes (when they are available). Find deals from Air Canada, WestJet, Porter, Air Transat and more.

Other deals

Ebates.ca: During Boxing Week, the site will offer two times cash back for more than 75 merchants and on Boxing Day, the same deal for more than 150 merchants.

Clearly.ca: From Dec. 22 to Jan. 3, the online retailer will offer up to 70 per cent off on discounted frames and 20 per cent off lenses. The site also offers free shipping and returns with the code LENSUP.

