Cops track down convenience store robbers in Corydon area

A man and a woman are in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre after a robbery Sunday morning.

Police responded to a robbery at a convenience store in the 700 block of Coydon Avenue around 12:35 a.m., in which a pair of suspects made off with cigarettes, lottery tickets and cash.

Police say one of the suspects also pointed a firearm at a witness who followed them from the scene.

With the help of Tactical Support, the Air1 helicopter and a K9 unit, police found a male and female suspect fleeing the area on foot, and took them into custody near Jessie Avenue and Nassau Street North.

The stolen items and a replica firearm were seized.

The two suspects, police said, were also allegedly responsible for a gas station robbery Saturday in the first 100 block of Osborne Street.

No victims were injured in either incident.

Josh Raven Ward, 34, faces charges of assault with a weapon, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of weapons possession, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and there was a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on a parole revocation.

Courtney Marie Friesen, 28, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and failing to comply with a probation order.

