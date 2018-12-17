Matt Damon, Leslie Jones battle over Weezer on ‘SNL’

Whose side are you on?

In the mid-season finale for Saturday Night Live’s (SNL) 44th season, Matt Damon and Leslie Jones took part in one of one of the most niche and unlikely comedy sketches to date — a debate regarding ’90s nerd rockers, Weezer. It was a huge success; the internet loved it.

The bit sparked joy and laughs across the board in the Weezer camps, as fans took sides with either Damon or Jones to agree with their preferred era of the Beverly Hills rockers’ career.

Even frontman and co-founder Rivers Cuomo had something to say.

READ MORE: Weezer announces long-awaited ‘Black’ album, releases first single

In what was intended to be a pleasant dinner party for the new next-door neighbours, Damon and Jones ended up hurling verbal abuse and shattering wine glasses after a disagreement regarding Weezer’s cover of Toto’s Africa.

Their varied opinions on the band’s career sparked a feud that — according to Twitter — is very common among loyal members of the Weezer fanbase.

Jones’ character is a “purist” who believes that the band’s prime was before 1996. “Real Weezer fans know that they haven’t had a good album since Pinkerton,” she said. “They’ve been trash since 2001, son.”

“Well, if you think that, you’re not gonna like what I’m about to say,” says Damon. His character is a “ride-or-die” fan and prefers the latter half of their career. “Pork and Beans is better than Buddy Holly,” he proudly shares, to which Jones laughs and calls him “dumb.”

“Weezer put out two perfect albums — Blue [Album] and Pinkerton — and the rest was pretty corny,” she said.

— Who do you agree with? Share your opinion in the comment section below

READ MORE: Theresa May celebrates Christmas amid difficult Brexit negotiations on ‘SNL’

The internet exploded with users taking sides with either Jones or Damon in the very self-aware and lighthearted divide between dedicated fans.

“Watching Leslie Jones and Matt Damon fight over Weezer on SNL literally made my whole night,” wrote one user.

#snl just did an entire skit about Weezer’s legacy and I swear to god I’m the only human who lost their shit with excitement. — Nate Høwle (@NoCaptainNate) December 16, 2018

Watching Leslie Jones and Matt Damon fight over Weezer on #snl literally made my whole night — Jocelyn 💩 (@pbandj_kelly) December 16, 2018

I appreciate this Weezer sketch and I side with leslie Jones #SNL — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) December 16, 2018

Me walking in on that SNL sketch: "Hey guys, Weezer put out one perfect album and it was the Blue Album. Pinkerton sucks and I could tell it was creepy when I was 15." — Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) December 16, 2018

The “SNL hasn’t been good since the 80s” crowd and the “Weezer hasn’t had a good album since Pinkerton” are the same people. — Dr Maya Angeboobs (@deathbysexy) December 16, 2018

READ MORE: Weezer invites girl who sang ‘Island In The Sun’ during brain surgery to join them onstage

They weren’t the only ones filled with excitement, though. Cuomo, 48, also happened to catch the sketch and immediately took to Twitter to share his joy.

“They had a whole a*s skit about Weezer and me on Saturday Night Live,” he wrote. Unclear whether he was more humoured or honoured by the homage, he added, “I’m actually crying.”

THEY HAD A WHOLE ASS SKIT ABOUT WEEZER AND ME ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AND IM ACTUALLY CRYING AAAGGGGHHHHHHH — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 16, 2018

Weezer’s official Twitter page even shared the hit-sketch.

After a sketch that almost seems to mock the rock icons, Cuomo humbly took the hype in good spirits and had no ill-willed comments to make. Drummer Patrick Wilson, however, was quick to side with Damon’s character in a joking tweet.

Go Matt Damon! — patrick_wilson (@patrick_wilson) December 16, 2018

Like them or not, Weezer’s status in the world of rock and roll is undeniable.

READ MORE: Jessica Chastain, SNL cast support Women’s March from the stage

The Black Album will be Weezer’s latest offering, scheduled to hit shelves on March 1. The upcoming North American tour will celebrate the release and kick off on March 8 in Louisville, Ky.

The rockers will hit Canada twice during their run, in Montreal and Vancouver. Special guests Pixies will join Weezer on the road.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. ET. You can find them on the official Weezer website.

Weezer 2019 tour dates

** Canadian shows are bolded **

March 8 – Louisville, Kent. @ KFC Yum! Center

March 10 – Columbia, South Car. @ Colonial Life Arena

March 13 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

March 14 – Albany, New York @ Times Union Center

March 16 – Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino*

March 17 – Baltimore, Mar. @ Royal Farms Arena

March 19 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

March 20 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 22 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

March 24 – St. Louis, Miss. @ Enterprise Center

March 26 – Kansas City, Miss. @ Sprint Center

March 27 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

March 28 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

March 30 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

March 31 – Madison, Wisc. @ Alliant Energy Center

April 5 – Nampa, Ida. @ Ford Idaho Center Arena

April 6 – Portland, Oreg. @ Moda Center

April 7 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

April 9 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

April 10 – Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena*

April 12 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay Event Center

— SNL airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on Global.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis