Jessica Chastain, SNL cast support Women’s March from the stage

Unable to attend Saturday’s Women’s March, Saturday Night Live (SNL) host Jessica Chastain teamed with the show’s cast members to show their solidarity in this week’s monologue.

“I’m really excited to be here, especially today, because this weekend is the one-year anniversary of the Women’s March,” Chastain opens with. “And everyone knows, women never forget an anniversary.”

Chastain then went on to credit the women who marched Saturday through dangerous conditions.

“So today, hundreds of thousands of people were out there for the cause,” she said. “And they are so, so brave because it’s the worst flu season ever. God bless ‘em.

“I wish I could have been there, marching alongside ‘em.”

She was then joined on stage by Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong as the latter says, “Hey, we’ll march with you Jessica.”

McKinnon adds, “Yeah. Yeah. I am always wearing practical footwear.”

Chastain then declares: “Girls … let’s tell ‘em what’s up.”

The trio begin to sing, “You don’t own me.”

“Don’t try to change me in any way.”

“You don’t own me.”

“Don’t tie me down ‘cause I’d never stay.”

After the first chorus, Aidy Bryant interrupts to say she has something to mark the occasion.

“I am so excited we are doing this ‘cause I got us all ‘P’ hats,” Bryant said. “I can’t say the ‘p’ word ‘cause that’s one of the words the president can only use.”

“You mean pussy hats?” Leslie Jones asks before grabbing a hat and walking off.

The trio belt out another chorus before being joined by Beck Bennett and Pete Davidson.

We want to march too,” Bennett says.

Davidson chimes in with, “Yeah, we love women.”

“Don’t say it like that,” Bennett warns.

“That’s so sweet. Thank you for being allies,” Chastain says.

Bennett then goes on to “mansplain” his thoughts.

“Yeah totally because I believe it’s the man’s role in the situation to just listen. I think… ,” he says before being cut off.

Watch the full skit above.

Saturday Night Live airs on Global TV.