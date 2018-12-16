Rachel Bendayan to represent Liberals in Outremont in federal byelection

The Liberal Party of Canada held an open nomination for its candidate in Outremont, Que., on Sunday.

Attorney Rachel Bendayan was the front-runner going into the nomination meeting and won after three hours of voting.

Bendayan faced off against Concordia University professor Kim Manning.

Outremont Liberals of various backgrounds turned out for the vote, which was held at the Université de Montréal.

The Liberals have been touting an open nomination process as a way to galvanize their base and usher in new ideas.

Bendayan will be running to win the riding vacated by former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair. She was also the Liberal candidate for the riding in the 2015 election.

The byelection is expected to be called early next spring.