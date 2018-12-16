Regina police investigate after man found dead outside College Avenue home
The Regina Police Service is investigating after officers discovered a dead body outside a College Avenue home Saturday evening.
Police were called to the 1000 block of College Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. with a report of a man lying outside in front of a residence.
READ MORE: Four charged, five vehicles, firearm and ammo seized in Regina drug bust
Officers, along with EMS workers, located the man and confirmed he was dead.
Police requested additional help from the Major Crimes and Forensic Identification units, as well as the coroner.
READ MORE: Regina police have nine people in custody after firearm call
At this time, police are still trying to identify the man and notify his next of kin.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.