Nova Scotia chiropractor accused of professional misconduct now set to face competency hearing

A Halifax chiropractor who is already facing a professional misconduct hearing over her controversial online posts questioning vaccination and immunization will now face a competency hearing.

Dena Churchill has been ordered to appear before a committee from the Nova Scotia College of Chiropractors on Jan. 23-25 for a formal hearing, according to a notice posted to the website of college’s board on Friday.

The notice says a complaint was made against Churchill, alleging she “was professionally incompetent as a result of incompetence arising out of mental incapacity.”

Churchill is already under investigation by the college for 15 allegations of professional misconduct and another of conduct unbecoming of a chiropractor.

The allegations stem from posts, considered outside the scope of practice, to five different social media platforms between May and September of this year.

The notice alleges the online posts constituted “marketing activities that were not professional, truthful, verifiable, clear and not misleading.”

Hearings are set for May 22-24 and May 27-28 at the college’s Halifax office.

According to a post on Churchill’s Facebook in November, she was in the process of closing her practice.

John Sutherland, executive director at the College of Chiropractors, told CBC that Churchill’s licence was suspended in November and that the college is obligated to hold hearings whether she holds her licence or not.

Churchill promotes herself as an author, public speaker and health innovator, and she has written about health issues, including vaccination, in a blog entitled Dr. Sexy Mom.