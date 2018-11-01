College to hold misconduct hearing for controversial Halifax chiropractor 

A professional misconduct hearing has been scheduled for a Halifax chiropractor who posted controversial online posts questioning vaccination and immunization.

Dena Churchill is under investigation by the Nova Scotia College of Chiropractors.

In a notice on its website the college says a hearing committee will consider 15 allegations of professional misconduct and another of conduct unbecoming a chiropractor.

The allegations stem from posts considered outside the scope of practice to five different social media platforms between May and September of this year.

The notice alleges the online posts constituted “marketing activities that were not professional, truthful, verifiable, clear, and not misleading.”

Hearings are set for May 22 to 24 and May 27 to 28 at the college’s Halifax office.

Churchill promotes herself as an author, public speaker and health innovator and she has written about health issues including vaccination in a blog entitled Dr. Sexy Mom.

Earlier this year, she had also posted online videos including one which alleged the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has a financial bias related to vaccines – she also pointed out that she was not representing chiropractors.

Her Twitter feed at the time also directed people to studies and articles against vaccination.