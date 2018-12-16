Recipe: Eggnog donuts

Baking sweet treats is always one of the best parts of the holidays.

While everyone has their favourite classics, it’s also fun to try something a little more unusual.

That’s why Steven Hodge, chef and owner of Temper Pastry is here to mix things up with a recipe for eggnog donuts.

Ingredients

Vanilla cream

2 vanilla beans

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

2 eggs

300ml eggnog

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 cup butter

Brichoe

2.5 cups of bread flour

2.5 cups of AP flour

1/2 cup sugar

1 tablespoon of salt

4 tablespoon instant yeast

4 eggs

150ml milk

2 cups butter

Method

Vanilla cream

Boil vanilla beans, vanilla extract and eggnog. Combine sugar and cornstarch. Temper hot mixture into sugar and cornstarch. Put back on the heat, whisk mixture until it becomes thick, continue stirring so it doesn’t burn on the bottom of the pot. Turn off the heat, strain and cool to 35 C degrees, then whisk in butter to a smooth consistency.

Brioche

Combine flour, sugar, salt, yeast in mixing bowl with dough hook attachment. Add milk and eggs and mix till dough comes together. Add butter in dough – mix well until dough becomes elastic and shiny. Dough shouldn’t be sticking to the bowl. Proof dough until it doubles in size.

Donuts

Portion into desired shapes, proof until doubled and baked at 325 F Degrees. Once the donuts are baked, roll them in granulated sugar or icing sugar. Poke a hole on the side of the donut Fill your eggnog cream into a piping bag. Slowly pipe the cream into the donut. Enjoy!