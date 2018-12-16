Recipe: Eggnog donuts
A A
Baking sweet treats is always one of the best parts of the holidays.
While everyone has their favourite classics, it’s also fun to try something a little more unusual.
That’s why Steven Hodge, chef and owner of Temper Pastry is here to mix things up with a recipe for eggnog donuts.
Ingredients
Vanilla cream
- 2 vanilla beans
- 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
- 2 eggs
- 300ml eggnog
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1/2 cup butter
Brichoe
- 2.5 cups of bread flour
- 2.5 cups of AP flour
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1 tablespoon of salt
- 4 tablespoon instant yeast
- 4 eggs
- 150ml milk
- 2 cups butter
Method
Vanilla cream
- Boil vanilla beans, vanilla extract and eggnog.
- Combine sugar and cornstarch.
- Temper hot mixture into sugar and cornstarch.
- Put back on the heat, whisk mixture until it becomes thick, continue stirring so it doesn’t burn on the bottom of the pot.
- Turn off the heat, strain and cool to 35 C degrees, then whisk in butter to a smooth consistency.
Brioche
- Combine flour, sugar, salt, yeast in mixing bowl with dough hook attachment.
- Add milk and eggs and mix till dough comes together.
- Add butter in dough – mix well until dough becomes elastic and shiny. Dough shouldn’t be sticking to the bowl.
- Proof dough until it doubles in size.
Donuts
- Portion into desired shapes, proof until doubled and baked at 325 F Degrees.
- Once the donuts are baked, roll them in granulated sugar or icing sugar.
- Poke a hole on the side of the donut
- Fill your eggnog cream into a piping bag. Slowly pipe the cream into the donut.
- Enjoy!
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.