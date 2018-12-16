Second suspect arrested, charged for string of GTA bank robberies: Toronto police

Toronto police say a second suspect has been arrested after a string of bank robberies across the GTA.

Investigators, along with Kingston police, located and arrested Abdullah Waseem, 19, of Kingston in connection with the multiple robberies.

The string of robberies has been ongoing since November. Between Nov. 15 and 16, officers said, Waseem entered four separate banks with a hooded top pulled over his head and wearing black gloves.

Investigators noted that when he approached the bank teller, he held up a note demanding money and indicated that he had a gun, threatening to shoot them. Reports said Waseem would obtain an amount of money and then flee the scene.

Then, on Dec. 3rd, police said he went to three other banks in the Scarborough area and repeated the same actions. They said Waseem made no attempts to disguise his identity, and made demands to bank tellers for money, while indicating he was armed.

During one of the robberies, the suspect brandished a firearm at two victims, investigators said, demanding that they provide him with more money. After he obtained the money, the suspect then left the bank in a stolen vehicle driven by 21-year-old Antwoine Murray.

Officers said they engaged the vehicle in a police chase, but both men abandoned the vehicle and ran away on foot. Soon after, police said they were able to locate the driver and car and arrested Murray while Waseem was still outstanding at the time.