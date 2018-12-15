One man dead after shooting in Prince George, police investigating

A man has died after a shooting in Prince George, police confirmed Saturday.

Around 5 p.m. Friday evening RCMP received multiple reports of possible shots fired in the 700 block of Johnson Street.

A 30-year-old man was found in the area suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was transported to hospital where he died a short time later.

Officers say no suspects were located.

Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit have been called in to lead the investigation. They believe this was a targeted incident and there’s no risk to the general public.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have outdoor surveillance images are asked to contact police.