Yellow vest movement in France finds support in Okanagan

They were out in peaceful force on Saturday, Okanagan residents wearing yellow vests and denouncing a trifecta of items.

The yellow vest protest that started in France last month, with residents initially angry over rising fuel prices, has moved westward, an indicator of how truly small the world is at times. Yet unlike their rioting French compatriots, the protestors in Kelowna weren’t unruly, but were rather friendly.

Along Highway 97, with some cars honking in support, the demonstrators gathered to denounce Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, saying no to the carbon tax and no to the United Nations’ migration pact. Protestors also gathered on the courthouse steps in Vernon, citing the same arguments.

One protestor in Kelowna, Alex Boyce, said “I vehemently oppose the UN compact agreement on migration as potentially destructive to our Canadian way of life. Our rights and freedoms are being eroded, but particularly freedom of speech, which is in danger of elimination.”