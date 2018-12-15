Elderly woman rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after house fire in northwest Calgary

A woman in her 70’s was pulled from a house fire Friday night and transported to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) responded to the call at a home in the 2200-block of 9 Avenue NW just after 8 p.m.

Crews started to attack the fire via a broken window in the front of the house, before gaining entry through a side door, said a news release.

District chief Tom Caves said firefighters knocked down the blaze quickly and found the woman unconscious.

“At that time they started CPR until EMS arrived, then the patient was transported over to EMS,” Caves said.

He added that the fire was contained to a single bedroom.

EMS continued CPR during transport to hospital.

According to CFD, another resident who lived at the home was not there at the time of the fire.