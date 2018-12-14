Sentencing underway for West Kelowna man who shot roommate

A West Kelowna man who shot his roommate will soon learn his fate.

Charles Maskell was originally accused of attempted murder but has now pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of assault causing bodily harm and possession of a restricted, loaded or prohibited firearm without a licence.

Court heard that Maskell owned the home where the incident happened. He had allowed Robert Delve to move in without paying rent. The men had an informal agreement that Delve would help fix up the place so Maskell could sell it for more money.

Court heard that Maskell and Delve got into a heated argument in December 2016.

Prosecutor says Delve shoved Maskell into a wall during an argument and he fell to the ground. Delve then went outside but returned and found Maskell with a loaded handgun. Maskell fires two shots, and one hit Delve. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) December 14, 2018

Crown prosecutor Nick Lerfold told court that Maskell was scared of Delve and thought he had a hammer in his hand.

The Crown conceded that it wasn’t Maskell’s intention to hit Delve but to frighten him. Court heard that Maskell then gave another man the keys to his vehicle and asked him to drive Delve to the hospital.

Lerfold said the bullet is still in Delve to this day.

Maskell was released on bail in December 2016 but then got into trouble in a Walmart parking lot. He put some meat in his back pocket, left the store and bear-sprayed the loss prevention officer when he got called out for it. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) December 14, 2018

The Crown is asking for 3.5 to four years of jail time for the shooting, plus another six months for the bear-spray incident.

Maskell is in a red prison jumpsuit, sitting next to his lawyer, shackled at the ankles. He’s watching the Crown as they run through other cases with similar sentences — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) December 14, 2018

The defence is asking for two years less — a day in prison plus three years probation. Lawyer Paul McMurray is trying to keep 61-year-old Maskell out of the penitentiary.

Defence argues Maskell was vulnerable, in poor health, depressed, financially exploited and facing foreclosure on his house. Says he was carrying bear spray because he moved to Beaverdell and had run-ins with bears — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) December 14, 2018

Defence says Maskell used to run a tattoo shop and was a buyer and seller of antique collectibles. Fell into a depression after his mother and brother died, and then he struggled to pay his mortgage because the three of them lived together and split the payment. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) December 14, 2018

The judge is expected to hand down Maskell’s sentence on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m.