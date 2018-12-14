Crime
December 14, 2018

Sentencing underway for West Kelowna man who shot roommate

Charles Maskell was originally accused of attempted murder but pleaded guilty to lesser charges in a Kelowna court. His sentencing is currently underway.

A West Kelowna man who shot his roommate will soon learn his fate.

Charles Maskell was originally accused of attempted murder but has now pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of assault causing bodily harm and possession of a restricted, loaded or prohibited firearm without a licence.

Court heard that Maskell owned the home where the incident happened. He had allowed Robert Delve to move in without paying rent. The men had an informal agreement that Delve would help fix up the place so Maskell could sell it for more money.

Court heard that Maskell and Delve got into a heated argument in December 2016.

Crown prosecutor Nick Lerfold told court that Maskell was scared of Delve and thought he had a hammer in his hand.

The Crown conceded that it wasn’t Maskell’s intention to hit Delve but to frighten him. Court heard that Maskell then gave another man the keys to his vehicle and asked him to drive Delve to the hospital.

Lerfold said the bullet is still in Delve to this day.

The Crown is asking for 3.5 to four years of jail time for the shooting, plus another six months for the bear-spray incident.

The defence is asking for two years less — a day in prison plus three years probation. Lawyer Paul McMurray is trying to keep 61-year-old Maskell out of the penitentiary.

The judge is expected to hand down Maskell’s sentence on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m.

