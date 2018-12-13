West Kelowna driver attacks paramedic, RCMP say

A West Kelowna woman is looking at potential charges after allegedly attacking a first responder.

RCMP say the incident happened Monday afternoon in West Kelowna where the woman lost control of her vehicle on Glenrosa Road.

“Evidence at the scene suggests that the vehicle involved had been traveling southbound on Glenrosa Road before it crossed the centre line, continued across two oncoming lanes and collided with a concrete barrier on the far shoulder of the roadway,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said in a press release.

The woman allegedly attacked a paramedic at the scene.

“Police were told that the woman had allegedly struck one of the emergency paramedics of BC Ambulance Service in the face,” O’Donaghey said.

The driver was taken to hospital for observation and is under investigation for assault.

RCMP say her vehicle was not insured.