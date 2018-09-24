Jury trial avoided for man charged in West Kelowna shooting

A West Kelowna man originally accused of attempted murder has now pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

In court on Monday, Charles Maskell pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily harm and possession of a restricted, loaded or prohibited firearm without a licence.

Maskell was arrested at his West Kelowna home in December 2016 after allegedly shooting Robert Delve inside the house.

At the time, police remained tight-lipped about a possible motive but said the two were well known to each other.

READ MORE: Regional District seeks injunction against illegal luxury vacation rental near Kaleden

Maskell also faced charges for assault with a weapon because of an incident in Kelowna this August. He pleaded guilty to that charge in court too.

Maskell is currently in custody at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.

He originally elected for his case to be heard by a judge and jury but later changed his mind, opting instead for a provincial court judge.

READ MORE: Another court delay for Kelowna man accused of killing wife and daughters

The court heard that the 61-year-old man may be having issues with early onset dementia. A pre-sentence report with a psychiatric and/or psychological component has been ordered.

The attempted murder charge has not been concluded, but the Crown expects it to be stayed after sentencing is finished, said Crown spokesperson Dan McLaughlin.

Maskell is scheduled to appear in court via video feed on Nov. 5, when a date for his sentencing is expected to be set.