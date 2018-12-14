Crime
December 14, 2018 3:56 pm

Woman’s body found near rail station in The Pas may be homicide

By Online Journalist  Global News
File / Global News
A A

RCMP in The Pas are looking for information in the death of a woman.

They said the woman’s body was found Friday morning on Bignell Avenue near the Hudbay Rail Station.

READ MORE: Shooting in The Pas sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

The death is being treated as a homicide, and the investigation includes the RCMP’s Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

WATCH: Police recover human remains, confirm they belong to Thelma Krull

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Forensic Identification Services
Homicide
Hudbay Rail Station
MAJOR CRIME SERVICES
RCMP
The Pas
The Pas RCMP

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News