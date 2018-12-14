Woman’s body found near rail station in The Pas may be homicide
RCMP in The Pas are looking for information in the death of a woman.
They said the woman’s body was found Friday morning on Bignell Avenue near the Hudbay Rail Station.
The death is being treated as a homicide, and the investigation includes the RCMP’s Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Services.
Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
You can also submit a secure tip online at manitobacrimestoppers.com or by texting ‘TIPMAN’ plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
