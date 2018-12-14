Repairs to shut down part of South Perimeter bridge for weeks

Drivers who travel on the South Perimeter Highway bridge will be slowed down for the next few weeks.

The bridge’s westbound lanes will shut down for almost three weeks beginning Sunday until Jan. 4 as crews work to fix cracks in the bridge deck concrete.

The bridge has been down to one westbound lane since Nov. 13 after the cracks were discovered.

One of two eastbound lanes will be used for drivers heading west during the repairs. Pilot vehicles will be guiding traffic on Dec. 21 and 22, while concrete is being poured.

The bridge has been repaired several times in recent years.

