Traffic on South Perimeter bridge restricted pending inspection

A high-traffic Winnipeg roadway is partially closed, again.

According to the province, the South Perimeter Highway bridge over the Red River has been restricted to one lane for an undetermined amount of time.

Infrastructure Manitoba issued a statement Tuesday saying the section of the PTH 100 “is closed for inspection following the appearance of surface cracks in the bridge deck concrete.”

They said the westbound curb lane, next to the sidewalk, has been closed to determine whether or not repairs are required.

The bridge has seen restricted traffic several times in recent years — initially for scheduled repairs and again when the repair job was deemed substandard and needed to be redone.

