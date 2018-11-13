Winnipeg traffic
November 13, 2018 6:28 pm

Traffic on South Perimeter bridge restricted pending inspection

By Online Producer  Global News
The Red River Bridge on the South Perimeter is partially closed for road inspection.

File / Global News
A high-traffic Winnipeg roadway is partially closed, again.

According to the province, the South Perimeter Highway bridge over the Red River has been restricted to one lane for an undetermined amount of time.

Infrastructure Manitoba issued a statement Tuesday saying the section of the PTH 100 “is closed for inspection following the appearance of surface cracks in the bridge deck concrete.”

They said the westbound curb lane, next to the sidewalk, has been closed to determine whether or not repairs are required.

READ MORE: Province releases plan to make south Perimeter Highway less deadly

The bridge has seen restricted traffic several times in recent years — initially for scheduled repairs and again when the repair job was deemed substandard and needed to be redone.

