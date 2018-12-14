Vaudreuil-Dorion’s Des Chenaux Road overpass to be demolished and rebuilt

After being closed for nearly three months, the Des Chenaux Road overpass above Highway 40 in Vaudreuil-Dorion will be rebuilt.

The city, which made the announcement on Friday, said a number of different scenarios were considered to fix the structure. It was ultimately decided the best option is to tear it down and reconstruct it.

The structure was blocked off to traffic on Sept. 18 after an initial inspection report found issues with the load-bearing capacities of the overpass.

In October, it was announced the overpass would remain off limits to traffic indefinitely. The province’s transport ministry said at the time, a solution would be announced by the end of fall.

On Friday, the city said there are several steps that must be done before the new structure is erected, including dismantling the old overpass and issuing a call for tenders.

Construction work on the new bridge is expected to start in 2021.

The bridge will remain closed until it is rebuilt. There is a five-kilometre detour in place and public transit users are able to use a special shuttle bus.

Drivers can use alternative routes such as Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard, Saint-Charles Avenue and Dumberry Road.