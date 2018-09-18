Vaudreuil-Dorion overpass closed following inspection ‘to avoid further damage’

Quebec’s transport ministry has closed the Des Chenaux Road overpass above Highway 40 in Vaudreuil until further notice.

The indefinite closure, which came into effect Tuesday morning, comes after a recent inspection report found issues with the overpass’ load-bearing capacities.

“It is important to tell everyone that it is a preventative action,” said Transports Québec spokesperson Mila Roy. “And it is to avoid further damage and to have time to reassess and analyze the structure and its bearing capacity.”

READ MORE: Controversial new Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue traffic configuration takes effect

Drivers who use the overpass are asked to use alternative routes such as Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard, Saint-Charles Avenue and Dumberry Road.

There will also be detour signs in place to advise drivers of how to get around the neighbourhood.

The transport ministry said it is evaluating the structure and is expected to provide an update about what action needs to be taken by the beginning of October. It also specified drivers who use Highway 40 are not in danger.

— With files from Elysia Bryan-Baynes