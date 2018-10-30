Vaudreuil-Dorion overpass to remain closed indefinitely

The Des Chenaux Road overpass above Highway 40 in Vaudreuil-Dorion will remain closed indefinitely following a recent inspection.

Quebec’s transport ministry said the report found “that a major intervention will be required before allowing the reopening of the bridge.”

READ MORE: Vaudreuil-Dorion overpass closed following inspection ‘to avoid further damage’

The structure was blocked off to traffic on Sept. 18 after an initial inspection report found issues with the load-bearing capacities of the overpass.

A number of different scenarios to fix the overpass are being considered by the province. The transport ministry said a solution will be announced by the end of fall.

READ MORE: Failed inspection forces closure of overpass along Highway 20

The transport ministry said drivers will have to use detours until the overpass is safe to reopen. It also specified drivers who use Highway 40 are not in danger.

Drivers can use alternative routes such as Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard, Saint-Charles Avenue and Dumberry Road.