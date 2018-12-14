Winnipeg’s Valour FC signs two homegrown players

Valour FC is bringing Winnipeg-born talent home.

The club announced the signing of Tyson Farago and Dylan Sacramento to multi-year contracts Friday.

Goalkeeper Farago, 27, returns to Winnipeg after spending his 2018 season in Ireland, playing for the St. Patrick’s Athletic of the Irish Premier Division.

“Tyson is a Manitoba boy first and foremost and he’s represented Canada at both the U-20 and U-23 levels, “ Rob Gale, Valour FC head coach and general manager, said in a team news release.

“He’s at a very good age for keepers, and we’ll see his best years here in Winnipeg.”

Farago began playing soccer in with the Manitoba Major Soccer League, before heading to Brazil with Goias Esporte Clube. He returned to Winnipeg in 2009, but spent 2010 in England with a trial at Truro City in the Southern League Premier Division and a stint with Brighton and Hove in League One.

The following year, Farago moved back to Winnipeg, playing for Juventus in the MMSL, where he was named MVP after the team won the Manitoba Soccer Association Cup. In 2012, he joined the University of Winnipeg Wesmen for two years and was awarded the Frank Capasso Award of Merit before signing with FC Edmonton of the North American Soccer League, where he spent four seasons before moving to Ireland.

Sacramento, 23, joins Valour FC after spending time with the Vaughan Azzurri of League1 Ontario. The midfielder scored 14 goals in 14 games with the team, and was honoured as a First Team All-Star and Men’s Division MVP.

“He progressed from Manitoba to Toronto FC, down to NCAA where he matured as a player and person, so we are very excited to bring him back to his hometown,” Gale said.

Sacramento won a championship with Toronto FC’s Academy squad in 2014, where he was the first goalscorer in the league’s history. He spent a year at York University before transferring to Florida Gulf Coast University in 2015 for three seasons.

Over his collegiate career, Sacramento had 12 goals and eight assists for 32 points — good for fifth spot in the program’s history.

He’s also familiar with Gale’s coaching, having played under him as a member of the Canadian U-18 squad and the U-20 team.