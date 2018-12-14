Ministry of Environment notified after large industrial fire in Hamilton

Hamilton firefighters are on the scene of a large industrial fire in the city’s east end.

Crews arrived at 505 Kenora Ave., near the QEW and Red Hill Valley Parkway, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Ministry of Environment was notified due to the nature of the buildings and a City of Hamilton sewer abatement officer arrived to monitor water runoff.

An employee in his 20s was working on a vehicle when the fire started. The man was transported to hospital to be treated for minor burns to his hands. No other injuries were reported.

Hamilton firefighters continue to attack fire trapped under collapsed portions of the building at 505 Kenora. Crews will be on scene for most of the night. pic.twitter.com/m8T1owQ1Sy — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) December 14, 2018

More than 1,000 homes in the area were without power due to the blaze.

Firefighters suspect that the fire was caused by sparks from a cutting torch, which ignited combustible materials.

The location is a one-storey industrial building housing several businesses, including Service 1 Truck and Trailer Repair, Weed Man, Provincial Environmental Services Inc., 1-800 Water Damage and RCC Waterproofing. Parts of the structure collapsed, but the fire has been contained to Service 1 Truck and Trailer Repair.

#Hamilton Due to an industrial fire there is an Outage affecting 1084 homes and businesses from Kenora to Lake along Barton St. ETR is 2am #pwrout ^pa — Alectra (@alectranews) December 14, 2018