Fire Marshal investigating fire at east mountain Hamilton home
Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating an east mountain house fire.
The Hamilton Fire Department was called to 162 Broker Dr. at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officials say the home was vacant and there were no injuries.
Damage is estimated at $200,000.
