Tenant charged with arson, man rescued after Hamilton fire

A man has been charged with arson following a fire at an apartment building in central Hamilton.

It broke out on Saturday night on the third floor of a building on Victoria Avenue near Main Street, where a man was spotted inside calling for help.

Firefighters were able to rescue the man, who was treated by paramedics on scene.

Hamilton police say they’ve charged a 45-year-old man who lives in the building with arson and endangering life.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified after a working fire with rescue on Victoria south of Main Street in Hamilton. Male rescued from third floor window. @HamiltonFireDep crews made quick knock of fire & limited extension into neighbouring units #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/xkrGQS8wmA — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) November 11, 2018

.@HamiltonFireDep crews on scene working fire on Victoria Ave. Crews have rescued a patient from a third storey window #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/6uhCbQ8qgT — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) November 11, 2018