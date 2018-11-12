Canada
November 12, 2018

Tenant charged with arson, man rescued after Hamilton fire

By Reporter  900 CHML

A man had to be rescued from the third floor of a building on fire in Hamilton.

A man has been charged with arson following a fire at an apartment building in central Hamilton.

It broke out on Saturday night on the third floor of a building on Victoria Avenue near Main Street, where a man was spotted inside calling for help.

Firefighters were able to rescue the man, who was treated by paramedics on scene.

Hamilton police say they’ve charged a 45-year-old man who lives in the building with arson and endangering life.

