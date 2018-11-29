One person dead in apartment fire in downtown Hamilton
The Hamilton Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple-alarm apartment fire downtown.
It broke out around 5p.m. Thursday on the 12th floor of an apartment building on Market Street near Hess.
Heavy smoke was visible from the upper floors of the building.
One person was found without vital signs and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hamilton paramedics.
However, the victim’s age, gender and identity have yet to be released.
A transit bus was brought in for the evacuated residents, who were allowed back in the building by around 7p.m.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.
