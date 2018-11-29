One person dead in apartment fire in downtown Hamilton

The Hamilton Fire Department is on the scene of a multiple-alarm apartment fire downtown.

READ MORE: Niagara police officer hit by gunfire after altercation with fellow cop: watchdog

It broke out around 5p.m. Thursday on the 12th floor of an apartment building on Market Street near Hess.

Heavy smoke was visible from the upper floors of the building.

One person was found without vital signs and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hamilton paramedics.

However, the victim’s age, gender and identity have yet to be released.

A transit bus was brought in for the evacuated residents, who were allowed back in the building by around 7p.m.

READ MORE: Hamilton mayor ‘delighted’ to hear premier’s comments on LRT

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified.

The fire on the 12th floor of 155 Market Street has been extinguished. There is one confirmed fatality as a result of this fire. The Ontario Fire Marshal has been requested to attend. Residents will be allowed back into the building shortly. — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) November 29, 2018

.@HPS_Paramedics have pronounced a patient dead on scene. The Ontario Fire Marshal and @HamiltonPolice investigators has been notified #hamont https://t.co/Kx7yT8Tdjb — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) November 29, 2018

Hamilton Fire is at the scene of a serious fire in a high rise located at 155 Market Street. This call has been upgraded to a multiple alarm. — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) November 29, 2018