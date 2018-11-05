Canada
November 5, 2018

Fire in downtown Hamilton believed to be caused by careless smoking

Damage is estimated at 100-thousand dollars after a fire in downtown Hamilton.

Officials believe careless smoking is to blame for an apartment fire downtown.

It broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the eighth floor of The Empire Apartments on Hughson near Cannon.

Officials say when the first crews arrived, they found a well-involved balcony fire, which spread inside that unit and the apartment next door.

Damage has been set at $100,000.

 

