Fire in downtown Hamilton believed to be caused by careless smoking

Officials believe careless smoking is to blame for an apartment fire downtown.

It broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the eighth floor of The Empire Apartments on Hughson near Cannon.

Officials say when the first crews arrived, they found a well-involved balcony fire, which spread inside that unit and the apartment next door.

Damage has been set at $100,000.

Fire in two 8th floor units at 192 Hughson Street North has been extinguished. Extensive overhaul operations commenced in both units. No reports of injuries to any occupants. — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) November 5, 2018