Fire in downtown Hamilton believed to be caused by careless smoking

Officials believe careless smoking is to blame for an apartment fire downtown.
READ MORE: Man struck, killed by train in Brant County
It broke out around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the eighth floor of The Empire Apartments on Hughson near Cannon.
Officials say when the first crews arrived, they found a well-involved balcony fire, which spread inside that unit and the apartment next door.
READ MORE: Impaired driving charges laid after vehicle enters Lake Ontario near Oakville
Damage has been set at $100,000.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.